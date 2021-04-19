TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Market St. to close for manhole replacement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Market Street will be closed starting Thursday while crews work to replace a manhole at the Market St.-14th St. intersection.
“Starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, all lanes of Market Street between 12th Street and 16th Street will be closed in both directions,” CFPUA stated in a news release. “The closure is expected to remain in place through 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 27.
“While local traffic and on-street parking will be allowed between 12th and 14th streets and between 15th and 16th streets, the 1400 block of Market Street will be completely closed to allow a contractor for CFPUA to complete the manhole replacement.”
