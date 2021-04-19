State of the County: COVID-19, hospital sale, and schools took precedence the past year

“Thirteen months ago – on March 18 – we had our first positive case of COVID-19 and the virus was beginning to spread in our community. We quickly declared a state of emergency for New Hanover County on March 20 to ensure we had the resources needed to fight this virus. Now – more than one year later – 18,536 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 164 of our residents have lost their lives from the virus,” Boseman said.