Former police chief arrested, charged with trafficking drugs

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Former Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey was arrested Monday, April 19, around 6 p.m. by the State Bureau of Investigation.
Sheriff Jody Greene confirmed the arrest to WECT Monday night.
Spivey was charged by the SBI with the following:
- 33 counts of embezzling state property
- 3 counts of trafficking by way of fraudulent or forging prescriptions
- 2 counts of trafficking opium or heroin
“We are moving him to another facility outside of Columbus County. As a former law enforcement officer, it’s for his own protection,” says Sheriff Greene.
Bond is set at $665,000.
Sheriff Greene says this is an ongoing investigation; Spivey’s first appearance in court is Tuesday morning.
Spivey resigned April 6. He was suspended in March after he allegedly was unable to produce evidence in multiple cases.
An investigation into allegations of misconduct at the Chadbourn Police Department was carried out by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Stay with WECT for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.