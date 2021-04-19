Sea worms with hooked jaws seen in S.C.’s coastal waters

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Marine worms with hooked jaws are starting to be seen in South Carolina’s coastal waters.
According to information from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, these animals are sometimes called clamworms and ordinarily live on the seafloor. During new and full moons in the spring, they undergo a transformation where their bodies morph into reproductive forms called “epitokes” as they swarm in coastal waters, state wildlife officials said.
“This fascinating phenomenon occurs every year at our marine headquarters in Charleston and is often followed by hungry throngs of fish and birds along the marsh edge,” a post on DNR’s Facebook page stated.
DNR experts warned that people may not want to go swimming with these creatures, as clamworms do have hooked jaws.
“But it’s hard not to appreciate such an unusual coastal sight,” the agency’s Facebook post stated.
