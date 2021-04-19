New Hanover Co. Public Health holding walk-up vaccine clinics Monday and Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Public Health will hold COVID-19 vaccine walk-up clinics Monday, April 19, and Tuesday, April 20.
The Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for anyone 16 and older, will be administered from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the public health building located at 1650 Greenfield St.
No appointments are necessary. Residents also can schedule a vaccine appointment online here, and anyone with an appointment will be given priority when arriving to the site.
Vaccine sites located at the MLK Center and Independence Mall also are open for appointments Monday and Tuesday. These two locations require appointments and those can be made at SignUpGenius.com/go/NHCvaccine.
