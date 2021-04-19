NCAA sets schedule for Men’s & Women’s Division One Soccer games at UNCW

The National Collegiate Athletic Association has set the schedule for Division 1 Men’s and Women’s Soccer Tournament games to be played at the UNCW Soccer Stadium from April 27 – May 2, 2021.
The action will begin on Tuesday, April 27 at 6:00pm, when Bowling Green will meet Mississippi State in a women’s first-round contest. The winner of this matchup will advance to a second-round game on Friday, April 30 at 6:00pm, against 8th-seed Southern California, also at UNCW.

On Thursday April 29, a men’s first-round matchup will begin at 6:00pm featuring Milwaukee playing St. Francis Brooklyn. The winner of this game will advance to a second-round contest against 3rd-seed Indiana at 5:00p.m., also at the UNCW Soccer Stadium. It will be the second game of a doubleheader that day, following a second round matchup between Maryland and Missouri State, which will begin at 1:00pm.

According to a release from UNCW, ticket information for these contests will be announced in the coming days.

Click here to see the complete Men’s Division 1 soccer brackets, and click here to see the complete Women’s Division 1 soccer brackets.

