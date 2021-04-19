First Alert Forecast: widespread sun and limited showers

Your First Alert Forecast for Sunday evening Apr. 18, 2021
By Gannon Medwick | April 19, 2021 at 4:32 AM EDT - Updated April 19 at 4:32 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Cape Fear temperatures are bound for the 70s and a couple of spots may tag the lower 80s Monday. Skies will have sun interspersed with clouds; isolated showers will soak a few lucky gardens.

Your First Alert Forecast for the longer range speaks to high confidence in a midweek warm-up and a late-week cool-down. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or: tap your WECT Weather App to extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose!

7-day Forecast

