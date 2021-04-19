First Alert Forecast: small rain chances ahead, big cooldown on tap late week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Cape Fear temperatures are bound for the 70s and a couple of spots may tag the lower 80s Monday. Skies will have sun interspersed with clouds; isolated showers will soak a few lucky gardens. As this system departs this evening skies will become mostly clear with lows plunging to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tuesday will be gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s. The rain chance is slim.
Your First Alert Forecast for the longer range speaks to high confidence in a midweek warm-up and a late-week cool-down. A potent storm moving out of the Gulf will finally bring a good chance of rain and maybe some strong thunderstorms this weekend. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or: tap your WECT Weather App to extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.