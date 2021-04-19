First Alert Forecast: small rain chances ahead, big cooldown on tap late week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Cape Fear temperatures are bound for the 70s and a couple of spots may tag the lower 80s Monday. Skies will have sun interspersed with clouds; isolated showers will soak a few lucky gardens. As this system departs this evening skies will become mostly clear with lows plunging to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tuesday will be gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s. The rain chance is slim.