Change of pace, demand for vaccines down in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With more than 30% of New Hanover County residents vaccinated the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has dropped significantly, in fact, New Hanover County has gone from filling hundreds of appointments in just minutes to offering walk-in shots with no appointment necessary.
Health and Human Services Consolidated Agency director Donna Fayko offered a county-wide look at the pandemic and addressed some of the changes the county is taking in order to ensure no shot goes to waste.
Each week the county plans on sending out surveys to providers to request doses for the following week, previously, the county had an allocated number of doses it would give to providers, but the demand for the shots has decreased.
“The demand for the vaccine is declining and so we don’t waste vaccines and we’re able to use them we are going to move to this system where we are putting in a request for supply,” Fayko said.
Of the requested doses 70% of them must be used within seven days, she said.
While the availability of vaccines is a positive for the county, Fayko says the county is now seeing more young people acting as super spreaders.
“We are seeing our younger crowd as being superspreaders and we attribute that to one, they are last on the list to receive their vaccination but they are also being very socially active,” she said.
In an effort to combat that Fayko said there are vaccine clinics happening at UNCW and anyone, 16 or older is encouraged to get a vaccine and can do so by attending a walk-up event.
“New Hanover County Public Health will accept COVID-19 vaccine walk-ups, with no appointment needed, at their building located at 1650 Greenfield Street on Monday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 20. The Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for anyone 16 and older, will be administered at the site between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.,” acording to the county.
Of course, you can still make an appointment to get a vaccine online here, priority is given to those with appointments.
