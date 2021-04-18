Nancy Jo’s Homemade opens Carolina Beach location

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nancy Jo’s Homemade expands into Carolina Beach and opens a fourth location off South Lake Park Boulevard.
The business has been a staple at the Raleigh Farmer’s Market for 25 years. Nancy Jo’s Homemade also has locations in Downtown Clayton and Oak Island.
It all started when Nancy Jo took a cake decorating course.
“She could always bake very, very, very good cakes, so she went to the community college and took a cake decorating course and then, of course, started birthday cakes and anniversary cakes and then it led to wedding cakes and parties,” said William Townsend, who manages the Carolina Beach location. “One day she said she wanted to open a little deli and bakeshop so we went from there.”
Nancy Jo and William have four children, three of which bake. Nancy Jo retired two years ago, according to William. The youngest son, David Townsend, runs the Carolina Beach location, the Raleigh Farmer’s Market location and the Downtown Clayton location.
According to William Townsend, David dreamed of opening a Carolina Beach location for ten years. David was looking at a spot on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk, but then the pandemic hit.
“As we were negotiating and talking about rent, covid hit so we didn’t go there then. It caused a real strain because nobody knew what was going to happen.” William said. “This year in January, David and I came down and he started looking again and we saw this place.”
The previous tenant, The Mermaid Castle, moved to Wilmington, according to William.
The oldest son, Chris Townsend, runs the bakery in Oak Island.
“That’s where almost 90% of the products come from,” William said. “We do all our own baking in house, so we’re just super excited to be here.”
Nancy Jo’s Homemade carries cakes of all sizes, cinnamon-glazed pecans, cashews, and almonds, fudge, pies, homemade candies, salsa, jellies, syrup and ice cream.
The new Carolina Beach location opened less than two weeks ago and is located on 9 S. Lake Park Bvd.
“The Carolina Beach locals have been so good to us and supported us and we are so glad to be here and we appreciate them very much,” William said. “They are a very special group and caring group.”
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.