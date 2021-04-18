First Alert Forecast: seasonable temperatures and slight rain chances as the work week begins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast begins with clouds breaking for some sun and temperatures climbing into the middle 70s. A stray shower is possible due to the low pressure system passing through south of the Carolinas. Overall, we’d give the weather rating a shining *9.5*! Tonight look for partly cloudy with a slim chance of a light shower as lows drop into the upper 50s. Monday will feature more of the same with a slightly warmer high in the upper 50s. We could see a better chance chance of a stray shower or storm Monday afternoon.
Look for a warmer forecast heading into mid week with stray showers and storms still in the mix. Severe storms are not in your First Alert Forecast. Rain odds actually trend near zero by the end of next week. Check out the accompanying cool-down and many other weather details, in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or... extend your outlook to next weekend for any location you choose with a ten-day planning forecast on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.