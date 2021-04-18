First Alert Forecast: seasonable temperatures and slight rain chances as the work week begins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast begins with clouds breaking for some sun and temperatures climbing into the middle 70s. A stray shower is possible due to the low pressure system passing through south of the Carolinas. Overall, we’d give the weather rating a shining *9.5*! Tonight look for partly cloudy with a slim chance of a light shower as lows drop into the upper 50s. Monday will feature more of the same with a slightly warmer high in the upper 50s. We could see a better chance chance of a stray shower or storm Monday afternoon.