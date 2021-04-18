First Alert Forecast: clouds break for sun & warmer temperatures, rain chance remains low

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Your First Alert Forecast begins with clouds breaking for some sun this morning and temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s by lunch time. A stray shower is possible due to the low pressure system passing through south of the Carolinas. Overall, I’d give the weather rating a shining *10*!
Here’s your church commute and/or brunch forecast!
Temperatures today will warm up into the middle to upper 70s! This coming week brings a few-day stretch of more seasonably beautiful temperatures like today.
Severe storms are not in your First Alert Forecast. Rain odds actually trend near zero by the end of next week. Check out the accompanying cool-down and many other weather details, in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or... extend your outlook to next weekend for any location you choose with a ten-day planning forecast on your WECT Weather App!
