Port City Comedy Jam brings global platform to local talent

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Port City Comedy Jam takes place Saturday, April 17, at the Front Street Market and Produce in Wilmington.
The show is hosted by Orlando Jones and features local comedian Dallas Brown Jr. as the headliner. It’s the first of a six-episode series to be featured on King Network Television, powered by Amazon and Roku, which brings in millions of viewers from around the world.
“For these local comedians, it’s going to be great,” said Karon Richardson-Tunis, creator and founder of the comedy jam. “They can be on this series as many times as they like. And I hope someone finds them and signs them to amazing contracts after this. And if the Port City gets to be known as the place you travel to, to get 214 million viewers on you and it launches your career, what a great thing for us to own.”
Richardson-Tunis says New York-style bodegas inspired her to bring the punchlines to the produce market, centering around a place in the community people can come together for laughs.
“The grocery store is a community hub. Front Street Market and Produce is in an area that is a community hub, and it’s just a fun place. It’s a fun place to do a venue,” said Richardson-Tunis. “We’re hoping to provide some comic relief all around.”
The 8 p.m. lineup for Saturday’s show features Ellie Coleman, Brian Granger, John Felts, Marion Jackson, Diego Abraham and Jamal “NotYourAverageFatBoy” Carter.
The 10:30 p.m. lineup features Travis Stewart, Julian Scober, Adell from KingStreet, Janeen Slaughter, Hunter Sutton and Tym Griffin.
Tickets are in limited supply and can be purchased in advance or at the door.
