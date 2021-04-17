First Alert Forecast: temperatures warm up as rain chances remain marginal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hey there! Great to see you early on this Saturday. Your First Alert Forecast starts with dry weather across the Cape Fear Region, but stubborn clouds will limit sunshine, especially, but not exclusively in the afternoon. A stray shower or two may get your attention late in the day and through the evening with a low pressure system passing mainly south of the Carolinas. However, rainfall amounts and intensities are not likely to wash out any outdoor plans you may have.