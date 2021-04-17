First Alert Forecast: temperatures warm up as rain chances remain marginal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hey there! Great to see you early on this Saturday. Your First Alert Forecast starts with dry weather across the Cape Fear Region, but stubborn clouds will limit sunshine, especially, but not exclusively in the afternoon. A stray shower or two may get your attention late in the day and through the evening with a low pressure system passing mainly south of the Carolinas. However, rainfall amounts and intensities are not likely to wash out any outdoor plans you may have.
Temperatures will be in the seasonably cool upper 60s and lower 70s for both days and seasonable 50s overnight. Long sleeves apparel for the cold-sensitive should do the trick with an umbrella best riding along in the back seat.
Additionally, your First Alert Forecast does not include severe storms. In fact, rain odds trend near zero by the end of next week. Check out the accompanying cool-down and many other weather details, in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or... extend your outlook to next weekend for any location you choose with a ten-day planning forecast on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.