First Alert Forecast: temperatures rise again, rain chances slight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Glad to see you this Saturday evening! Your First Alert Forecast begins this evening with clouds clearing out and temperatures lowering in the middle to upper 60s for your dinner-time plans. A stray shower or two may get your attention late in the day and through the evening with a low pressure system passing mainly south of the Carolinas. However, rainfall amounts and intensities are not likely to wash out any outdoor plans you may have.