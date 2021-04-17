First Alert Forecast: temperatures rise again, rain chances slight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Glad to see you this Saturday evening! Your First Alert Forecast begins this evening with clouds clearing out and temperatures lowering in the middle to upper 60s for your dinner-time plans. A stray shower or two may get your attention late in the day and through the evening with a low pressure system passing mainly south of the Carolinas. However, rainfall amounts and intensities are not likely to wash out any outdoor plans you may have.
Temperatures have been cooler than average this weekend; however, next week we are looking at a few-day stretch of more seasonably beautiful temperatures.
Also, your First Alert Forecast does not include severe storms. In fact, rain odds trend near zero by the end of next week. Check out the accompanying cool-down and many other weather details, in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or... extend your outlook to next weekend for any location you choose with a ten-day planning forecast on your WECT Weather App!
