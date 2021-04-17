City Leaders, Plastic Ocean Project, NCDOT partner up for litter sweep

“We did have to cancel our last two litter sweep programs,” said Eric Boyette, NCDOT Deputy Secretary who was at the event in Wilmington. “We had to be safe—that’s the first thing we want to make sure we’re safe as a state with our citizens and our employees. So now to be able to get out to have the volunteers that we need because volunteers are muscle, that’s our muscle to make sure that we do keep North Carolina clean and pick up our litter.”