Wilmington man facing meth, fentanyl trafficking charges

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County authorities confiscated methamphetamine and fentanyl from a Wilmington man following a drug trafficking investigation in Carolina Beach.
According to a news release, detectives with the Carolina Beach Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Thursday on a car occupied by 34-year-old Robert James Bickford, who then tried to flee from officers before being caught.
Bickford allegedly assaulted an officer during his escape attempt, the news release stated.
A search revealed that he had 191 grams of methamphetamine and 86 grams of acetyl fentanyl on him at the time of his arrest.
He was charged with:
- Trafficking in meth by possession
- Trafficking in meth by transport
- Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession
- Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport
- Possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts)
- Assault on a law enforcement officer
- Resisting a public officer
Bickford was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under no bond. He’s expected to make his first court appearance on the charges Friday.
