Two transgender sex workers found killed in Charlotte hotels weeks apart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say two transgender sex workers have been found shot to death in hotel rooms in Charlotte weeks apart.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are urging caution and looking for more information after they say these two recent shootings could potentially be connected.
Since April 4, police have investigated the shooting deaths of two transgender women. Both women were sex workers and found shot in hotels.
“This is a pandemic in our community. This trans individuals are somebody’s children, grandchild. We should care that they’re being wiped out,” said Jermaine Nakia Lee, program director for State of Emergency.
The similarities of the cases were announced during a press conference held April 15. Although the similarities are clear, officers are working to confirm whether or not they are connected.
“Certainly not taking it lightly, the first priority in our minds is to get the word out and insure everybody in the community, in particular trans women, are staying vigilant and hyper aware and safe tonight and the nights to come,” added Matt Comer, communications director for Charlotte Pride.
“We don’t know. We just flat out do not know at this point, but they’re consistent enough and when you have circumstances and similarities like that, that’s gotten our attention,” said CMPD Public Affairs Director Rob Tufano. “It needs to get the attention of the community.”
The first homicide happened at the Quality Inn off Queen City Drive on April 4. The transgender woman in this case was identified as as 29-year-old Jaida Peterson.
The second was reported April 15 at the Sleep Inn on North Tryon Street. Police identified the woman as a 28-year-old.
According to the Human Rights Campaign, in 2020, the majority of transgender or gender non-conforming deaths were Black and LatinX transgender women.
The lack of acceptance and little to no job opportunities makes them vulnerable, says Jermaine Nakia Lee.
Sex work is often the next choice.
“People have to eat, people have to make a living. Sex work is illegal in North Carolina, but it is a way of life for people who can’t find a solid position in society,” said Jermaine Nakia Lee.
As police continue their investigations, there is hope society can turn to one of acceptance.
“If you’re allies, have this conversation outside your LGBTQ circle. Let people in your own communities know because this violence and danger is not going to end if this conversation only stays within trans or LGBTQ circles,” added Comer.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward and can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective, or leave information anonymously at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
Officers are encouraging sex workers, and especially those in the LGBTQ community to be careful.
“You gotta know who it is that you’re engaging with, especially now,” said Tufano. “This is a very vulnerable time until this person, or people, are brought in apprehended.”
