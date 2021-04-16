TRAFFIC ALERT: About 1,500 runners to participate in Saturday’s 11th annual Wilmington Marathon

About 1,500 runners are expected to hit the streets of the Port City Saturday, April 17, for the 11th annual Wilmington Marathon. (Source: Wilmington Marathon)
By WECT Staff | April 16, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 6:20 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - About 1,500 runners are expected to hit the streets of the Port City Saturday, April 17, for the 11th annual Wilmington Marathon.

The race is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. and should wrap up at approximately 1 p.m.

The following road closures will be in place beginning at approximately 5:30 a.m.:

  • Princess St. between N. Front St. & N. Water St.
  • N Water St. between Princess St. & Market St.
  • Bottom half of westbound Market St. between mid-block break/Horse & Carriage stand and Water St.
  • Southbound lane of Front St. between Cowan St. & Queen St.
  • Northbound Lane of S. Front St. between Queen St. & Willard St.
  • Greenfield St. between S. Front St. & N. 5th St.
  • Inside lane of Lakeshore Dr. (clockwise lane – closest to lake) between Greenfield St. & Amphitheater Dr.
  • Brunswick St. between N. Front St. & Nutt St.
  • Nutt St. between Hanover St. & Brunswick St.

More information on the marathon can be found here.

Event organizers also have provided the race traffic alert map below:

