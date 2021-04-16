TRAFFIC ALERT: About 1,500 runners to participate in Saturday’s 11th annual Wilmington Marathon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - About 1,500 runners are expected to hit the streets of the Port City Saturday, April 17, for the 11th annual Wilmington Marathon.
The race is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. and should wrap up at approximately 1 p.m.
The following road closures will be in place beginning at approximately 5:30 a.m.:
- Princess St. between N. Front St. & N. Water St.
- N Water St. between Princess St. & Market St.
- Bottom half of westbound Market St. between mid-block break/Horse & Carriage stand and Water St.
- Southbound lane of Front St. between Cowan St. & Queen St.
- Northbound Lane of S. Front St. between Queen St. & Willard St.
- Greenfield St. between S. Front St. & N. 5th St.
- Inside lane of Lakeshore Dr. (clockwise lane – closest to lake) between Greenfield St. & Amphitheater Dr.
- Brunswick St. between N. Front St. & Nutt St.
- Nutt St. between Hanover St. & Brunswick St.
More information on the marathon can be found here.
Event organizers also have provided the race traffic alert map below:
