‘It weighs on me heavily’: Authorities seek community’s help in solving 2017 deaths of 3 Lumberton women

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Law enforcement officials are asking Lumberton residents for their help in determining what led to the deaths of three women in 2017.
On April 18, 2017, the bodies of Christina Bennett and Rhonda Jones were found in the area of Peachtree Street and East Fifth Street.
Less than two months later, the body of Megan Oxendine was found only a few blocks away.
Four years later, no arrest has been made regarding their mysterious deaths.
“I think about these women and their families constantly,” Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill said in a statement. “It weighs on me heavily that this tragedy occurred, and we don’t yet know exactly what happened.”
FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Wells is asking residents to think back to four years ago and try to remember if someone they knew began acting differently.
“It’s possible the offender left the area, but if they stayed their regular habits and demeanor likely changed,” Wells said. “Sometimes, all it takes is for you to come forward with that piece of information that matches the evidence and completes the puzzle to solve a case.”
The FBI and Lumberton Police Department are now providing a $40,000 reward for information that brings the case to a close.
We are grateful to the community members who have cooperated with these investigations and we hope more people will come forward with information to help us bring closure to Rhonda, Christina, and Megan’s families,” McNeill said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845, FBI Charlotte at (704) 672-6100, or online at tips.fbi.gov.
