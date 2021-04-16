First Alert Forecast: cool and dry Friday, changes for the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a completely dry Friday across the Cape Fear Region. Despite intervals of sun, crisp northerly breezes ought to ensure temperatures stay below their mid-April averages. Readings will have climbed to the brisk upper 60s and lower 70s in the afternoon after spending some time in the chilly upper 40s and lower 50s first thing.
Do you remember what you were doing ten years ago? You were probably staying weather-aware! The worst tornado outbreak in North Carolina happened April 16, 2011. In all, 31 twisters, including many EF-2s and EF-3s, ravaged central and eastern parts of the state. The strongest of the Cape Fear Region was the Bladenboro-Elizabethtown tornado: it killed one person and damaged many structures on its 14-mile tear.
Your First Alert Forecast does not include severe storms, thankfully, but nonzero shower chances do return over the weekend as a low pressure system skirts the Carolina Coast. See them, and many other weather details, in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or... extend your outlook to next weekend for any location you choose with a ten-day planning forecast on your WECT Weather App!
