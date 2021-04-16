First Alert Forecast: below-average weekend temps, rain chance returns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a completely dry Friday across the Cape Fear Region. Despite intervals of sun, crisp northerly breezes ought to ensure temperatures stay below their mid-April averages. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for your dinner-time plans before dropping toward the overnight low in the lower 50s.
Do you remember what you were doing ten years ago? You were probably staying weather-aware! The worst tornado outbreak in North Carolina happened April 16, 2011. In all, 31 twisters, including many EF-2s and EF-3s, ravaged central and eastern parts of the state. The strongest of the Cape Fear Region was the Bladenboro-Elizabethtown tornado: it killed one person and damaged many structures on its 14-mile tear.
Your First Alert Forecast does not include severe storms, thankfully, but nonzero shower chances do return over the weekend as a low pressure system skirts the Carolina Coast. See them, and many other weather details, in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or... extend your outlook to next weekend for any location you choose with a ten-day planning forecast on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.