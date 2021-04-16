Car dealership presents check to the Make-A-Wish foundation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Parkway Subaru granted three wishes today by presenting a check for $22,857 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The Make-A-Wish foundation is a charity that always provides smiles for children. It helps fulfill the wishes of children age two and a half to 18 years old with a critical illness. From special trips to over-the-top surprises, the organization provides children with once-in-a-lifetime memories.
Parkway Subaru’s donation will go a long way locally; there are 25 children in New Hanover County waiting for their wish to be granted.
Today’s donation will grant three of those wishes.
