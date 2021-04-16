Brunswick County proposes an increase in water rates

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County commissioners are proposing to increase the cost of what the Town of Shallotte pays to buy water, the cost of which would be borne by Shallotte water users.
If approved, every user will see an increase in their water bills of around 40 percent beginning January 2022.
Customers using 6,000 gallons would see their bi-monthly water bill increase from around $36 to just above $50. Bills for those who use more water, for example, 15,000 gallons, would increase from around $89 to just over $124.
Shallotte businesses will get hit the hardest. The town says one restaurant will see its water bill go up more than $2,000 dollars a year.
The reason for the increase is to pay for the reverse osmosis plant being built in Brunswick County.
Town leaders are urging customers to contact county commissioners and the county manager. (see email addresses in document below).
