Swimming advisory issued for part of Topsail Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A swimming advisory has been put in place in Topsail Beach after high levels of bacteria were found in the water.
The Department of Environmental Quality put the advisory in place Wednesday for the waters off public beach access number 1-A which is across the street from Catherine Avenue.
Water samples from April 12 and 13 showed bacteria amounts that exceeded the state and federal recommended levels. The bacteria that was found doesn’t cause illness, but it could indicate the presence of other disease-causing organisms so there is a risk of GI tract issues or skin infections.
The advisory doesn’t close the area and is only for the water within 200 feet of a posted sign of the advisory. The water will continue to be monitored by the state and the public will be notified when the advisory is lifted.
The same warning is in place in North Topsail Beach at mile marker 19 off New River Inlet Road.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.