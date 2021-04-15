Unbeaten Hoggard advances in 4-AA football playoffs because of opponent’s COVID-19 protocols

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The unbeaten Hoggard High School Vikings will advance in the state 4-AA football playoffs without having to play a game. The third-seeded Vikings’ first-round opponent, sixth-seeded Leesville Road High School, must forfeit because of COVID-19 protocols in the program.
Leesville Road’s athletic director, Jack Rogers, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday afternoon.
“The disappointment of not completing the season on the field of play is tangible and real; however, long term health and safety of our student athletes has to be our number one priority,” Rogers tweeted.
The 7-0 Vikings will now await the winner of Rolesville and Holly Springs in the second round.
In 2019, Leesville Road finished as the 4-AA state runner-up, advancing to the state championship for the first time in school history.
