One person killed following construction accident at old Outer Banks bridge

DARE COUNTY, OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S Coast Guard says one person is dead from a construction accident at the old Bonner Bridge on the Outer Banks Wednesday afternoon.
The Coast Guard says a construction accident occurred at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the old span of the bridge across the Oregon Inlet when part of it collapsed.
Dare County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Derringer says workers were dismantling the section when it fell approximately 110 feet into Oregon Inlet
A barge worker was killed in the accident, which remains under investigation.
The old Herbert C. Bonner Bridge was replaced by the Marc Basnight Bridge back in 2019.
The Coast Guard says PCL Construction is currently involved in the work that’s going on at the bridge.
Back on April 8th, the NCDOT Highway 12 Twitter page posted about how work was underway on installing new railings on the remaining 1,046 feet of the bridge.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.