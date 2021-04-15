New Hanover County rededicates fire station damaged by Florence

“There are important new amenities for our fire rescue staff and a safer structure that has been reinforced, so it will serve our community well into the future,” said Board of Commissioners Vice-Chair Deb Hays during the ceremony. “If you can believe it, after nearly three years, Hurricane Florence is still very much a part of our everyday lives as recovery continues, so it is important – as the county develops greater resiliency – that our buildings are constructed as strong and secure as possible.”