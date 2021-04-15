New Hanover County rededicates fire station damaged by Florence

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue (NHCFR) rededicated Fire Station 12, located on U.S. 421 North, during a Thursday ceremony.
County officials say Station 12 was badly damaged during Hurricane Florence when part of the roof was torn off, and the building also had several structural and electrical needs that had to be addressed.
While the fire station was undergoing renovations, NHCFR crews operated out of an old fire station located on the site of the Stepan Plant, which was previously Invista. This allowed NHCFR to continue providing important fire protection and safety to the US-421 industrial corridor without interruption.
“There are important new amenities for our fire rescue staff and a safer structure that has been reinforced, so it will serve our community well into the future,” said Board of Commissioners Vice-Chair Deb Hays during the ceremony. “If you can believe it, after nearly three years, Hurricane Florence is still very much a part of our everyday lives as recovery continues, so it is important – as the county develops greater resiliency – that our buildings are constructed as strong and secure as possible.”
The cost of the renovation project was $960,000.
