Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say

LONG VIEW, N.C. (WBTV) - A grandfather shot his mask-wearing grandson who was breaking into his home in Burke County Thursday morning, according to authorities.
The home invasion happened before 9 a.m. at a home on 38th Street NW, near Cape Hickory Road, in Long View.
Officials say the grandfather did not know it was his grandson who was wearing a mask and invading his home.
The two had a scuffle when the shot was fired, leaving the grandson seriously hurt. The grandson is in critical condition in Charlotte.
The grandfather was also hurt, but has been released from the hospital.
No more information about the case has been made public.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become public.
