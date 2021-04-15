First Alert Forecast: week to close on a chilly note

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi! Your Thursday forecast hinges on a passing cold front. As moisture pools along the frontal zone, expect variably to mostly cloudy skies. Spotty showers will develop, especially but not exclusively in the afternoon. A rumble of thunder will be possible, but the risk for severe storms will stay very low. Rain amounts will range from zero for any backyards that miss the spotty showers, obviously, to a couple of tenths of an inch on the upper end. Keep your umbrella handy, just in case!
Keep your sweatshirt handy, too! This cold front will switch temperatures in the mild 70s amid west winds Thursday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s on nippy and crisp north breezes by Friday morning.
Extend your forecast to and through the weekend in your seven-day planner for Wilmington right here!
