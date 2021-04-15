First Alert Forecast: week to close on a chilly, but dry note

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi! Great to see you late on this Thursday. Your forecast hinges on a passing cold front. As moisture pools along the frontal zone, expect variably to mostly cloudy skies. Spotty showers will develop mainly in the afternoon and clear out by this evening. A rumble of thunder will be possible, but the risk for severe storms will stay very low. Rain amounts will range from zero for any backyards that miss the spotty showers, obviously, to a couple of tenths of an inch on the upper end. Keep your umbrella handy, just in case!