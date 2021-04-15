Family of elderly man attacked at Wilmington living facility files wrongful death lawsuit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The family of former NC Secretary of Transportation Garland Garrett filed a lawsuit Thursday morning against the owners of Spring Arbor of Wilmington.
The law firm says Garrett died after he was attacked by another patient at the assisted living center on September 12, 2020. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.
Attorneys for the family have launched their own investigation into the events because they believe the timeline of events leading up to the attack doesn’t add up.
A similar incident took place in February 2020, when a 94-year-old woman was pushed by another patient at the Commons at Brightmore and died six days later.
“... due to the diminished mental capacity of both suspects, the District Attorney’s office declined prosecution in both instances, so they will not go to trial,” the Wilmington Police Department said in a news release last October.
If anyone has information that they believe may be helpful, they are asked to contact the attorneys at 910-772-9960 or 910-239-5990.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.