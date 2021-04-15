Expert on trauma discusses why some sexual assault victims wait years to come forward

“There are a lot of things that can cause somebody to either wait a very long time to report or never report,” she said. “I would like to say the times have changed so people who are coming out now maybe didn’t have access to things that allowed them to know that they could report these types of things. There’s also the fear of not being believed. There’s also the process of reporting. It can be very scary going to the police, not trusting the police, there are a lot of different things that can cause people to not feel confident in reporting. Maybe they didn’t know that it was sexual assault until later. I know that that’s a common theme. Some people buried it down deep and they don’t...they just try not to think about it and years later after receiving trauma therapy after talking with people about what sexual assault looks like, then they realize this was sexual assault and I want my voice to be heard and that is absolutely within our victims rights.”