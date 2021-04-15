20-year-old man killed in Columbus County shooting Monday evening, deputies say

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed near Tabor City Monday evening.
According to a news release, officers responded to the 1000 block of Clyde Norris Road around 8:30 p.m. after they received a 911 call about a person being shot.
Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found Elbert Vereen, of Chadbourn, in a nearby field. He later died from his injuries.
If you have information, please contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551 or Detective Rockenbach at 910-770-2145.
