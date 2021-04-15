Defendant flees North Carolina courtroom during lunch break

WILSON, N.C. (WRAL) - A man who was on trial on attempted murder charges fled a North Carolina courtroom while he was on lunch break, authorities said.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Deonta Bridgers, 31, who jurors convicted in absentia on Wednesday after he fled. Prior to the court proceedings, Bridgers was on house arrest without any additional restrictions.
The sheriff’s office chief of staff said a deputy received a tampering alert from Bridgers’ electronic monitoring device Tuesday when he failed to return to court from lunch. Deputies began searching for Bridgers and found his monitoring device at a dilapidated house.
Click here for full story from WRAL.
Copyright 2021 WRAL. All rights reserved.