Bill to ban manufacture and use of PFAS in NC filed in General Assembly

“To be realistic, I don’t expect a ban on PFAS to pass in North Carolina,” Rep. Harrison said regarding the chances of HB 501 to advance and be signed into law. “It might pass in California, but not here. But if we set a standard of what is a best-case scenario, maybe we’ll get close to that by at least limiting its’ use. If I were being super realistic, I’d say the best thing we could get out of this is a study in the next year. I think this is the biggest public health crisis we have in our state outside of COVID.”