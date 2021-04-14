Trial date set for former band director accused of sex crimes against students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The trail date has been set for a former New Hanover County middle school band director accused of a series of sex crimes against his students.
A spokesperson for the Justice Department confirmed that Peter Frank’s trial will take place on Aug. 16 in Bladen County.
Frank’s defense team filed a motion last year to change the venue of the trial because the case was getting so much local attention, and the judge eventually granted the request.
Frank has been accused of multiple sex crimes against students, dating back as far as 1999 and as recent as 2019.
He was fired from Roland-Grise Middle School on Feb. 15, 2020, about two weeks after he was originally arrested by the sheriff’s office.
Frank remains in the New Hanover County Jail under a $500,000 bond.
