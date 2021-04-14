TRAFFIC ALERT: U.S. 74/76 reopens after crash snarled westbound traffic near Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a crash on U.S. 74/76 near Leland that was causing heavy backups for westbound traffic Wednesday afternoon.
Leland Fire/Rescue posted to Facebook around 2 p.m. that their units were responding to the crash in the area of the Brunswick River Bridge.
The crash was cleared around 3:45 p.m.
No other details about the crash are known.
We’ve reached out to the Highway Patrol for more information and will update this story when we hear back.
