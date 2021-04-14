Town of Leland condemns apartment buildings citing safety issues

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Two separate reports of injuries incurred on a Leland apartment building’s stairways have resulted in the Brunswick Point Apartment Homes being condemned Wednesday, April 14.
The Town of Leland condemned all the buildings at 1008 Hunterstone Drive in Leland following structural issues on multiple stairways and evacuated 12 units in one of the buildings to prevent additional injuries.
Brunswick Point Apartment Homes onsite property managers have provided temporary housing for the displaced residents.
“In addition to safety concerns about the stairs themselves, there was also concern that residents in that building would not have a way to safely exit the building in the event of a fire or other emergency,” said Leland Fire Chief Chris Langlois.
Pursuant to Section 110.2 of the North Carolina Fire Code, a fire code or fire department official is authorized to require the immediate evacuation of any building deemed unsafe due to “hazardous conditions that present imminent danger to building occupants.”
Follow-up inspections revealed compromised stairways in the complex’s 11 other buildings.
Following a hearing, as outlined in North Carolina General Statute 160A-428, Town of Leland inspections staff may order the apartment complex owner to repair, close, vacate or demolish the buildings, as is deemed appropriate.
