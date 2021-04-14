Timeline shows Strickland removed from duties before end of volleyball season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A timeline of events released by New Hanover County Schools Wednesday shows 67-year-old Ron Strickland, the former volleyball coach recently accused of sex crimes with two students, was removed from his duties two weeks before the end of the season.
On January 14, 2021, New Hanover County Schools notified law enforcement after a tip was discovered on social media; Strickland was removed from his duties January 15.
Strickland’s coaching duties ended with the end of the season on January 31.
The personnel record sent by NHCS showed Strickland was employed as a teacher from September 1, 1977 until January 1, 2009 when he retired from teaching.
He worked as a non-faculty volleyball coach every season from 2009 through 2020.
