Report: Wilmington-based PPD could be sold in $15 billion deal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-based PPD could be sold to pharmaceutical giant Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. in a deal worth over $15 billion, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.
The two companies could finalize the deal as soon as this week, the report states. We’ve reached out to PPD for a comment regarding this potential sale.
PPD, a leading global pharmaceutical research organization, employs over 26,000 people worldwide and is one of the largest employers in New Hanover County.
The company filed paperwork in 2019 to go public on the Nasdaq stock exchange and raised $1.6 billion as part of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in early 2020.
PPD was founded in 1985 by Fred Eshelman, who relocated the company’s operations to Wilmington in 1986.
