NC judicial leaders seek to streamline expungement process

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - State justice leaders are calling on lawmakers to provide federal funding to better seal and expunge criminal justice records.
A press release from Attorney General Josh Stein says the investment is needed to streamline the process and make the justice system more cost effective and more fair.
“When we place barrier after barrier in people’s path to successfully rebuild their lives post-incarceration, we fail them and we fail our communities,” said Attorney General Josh Stein in the press release. “These funds will help us put in place the technology so people can easily get their records cleared or sealed, allowing them to get jobs, find homes, provide for their families, and build successful lives. I urge Congress to provide this funding, which will make communities safer and lower costs in the long run.”
Nearly 70 million Americans, or a third of the US population has a criminal record. According to Stein’s office, the federal funds would help millions of people clear of expunge records of arrest or conviction.
Stein and other attorneys general around the nation sent this letter urging congress to appropriate money for technology and infrastructure improvements.
“Nearly every state has laws in place to seal or clear certain arrest or conviction records for people who have demonstrated reformation after a crime-free period. Yet only a small fraction of the millions eligible pursue such remedies. Their reasons are varied. Some people are unaware that they are eligible for expungement or sealing. Others find the process too complex, costly, or time-consuming, and simply give up. Even when filed, petitions move slowly through busy courts,” the letter explains.
North Carolina’s Second Chance Act went into effect in December of 2020, expanding expungement options to some people convicted of lower level crimes.
When the law went into effect, the District attorney’s office had identified 20,000 people in New Hanover County alone that could file for an expungement under the new rules.
