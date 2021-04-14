N.C. deputies search for missing woman believed to be with 1-year-old son

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Fayetteville woman who is believed to be traveling with her one-year-old son.
According to a news release, Destiny Sherrill Ramocan Reese, 20, was last seen by her family in Hampstead on Sunday, April 11 at around 11 p.m. Deputies say she was traveling back to her home in Fayetteville with her one-year-old son, Micah.
Reese is described as five-foot-one weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and red hair. She was wearing blue jeans and a dress top. Micah is two feet tall and weighs 30 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
She was driving a blue Toyota Camry with tags TAY-4747.
If you have any information, contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1515.
