Insurance Commissioner honors two Wilmington firefighters with SAVE award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two Wilmington Fire Department firefighters received an award Wednesday after a baby’s life was saved in a car wreck earlier this year because the firefighters had correctly installed the baby’s car seat the day before.
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey presented the SAVE award to Eli Venecia and Josh Gibson at a presentation at Station 2 on Park Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Venecia and Gibson assisted baby Harris’ grandmother, Sandra Aldridge, with the installation of a car seat in January because she had noticed it was loose and not properly secured. Less than 24 hours later, the car was totaled in a wreck.
First responders at the scene of the wreck told Aldridge the car seat never moved during the collision, which saved Harris’ life.
“We are very proud of the actions of these firefighters,” said Fire Chief Buddy Martinette. “The Wilmington Fire Department is more than just a first response agency that answers calls for emergencies. We are interested in mitigating all kinds of risk that our residents and visitors experience, one of those being car accidents and improperly installed child car seats.”
The SAVE award is presented to individuals or organizations that go above and beyond the call of duty to save lives.
Firefighters at all City of Wilmington Fire Departments can assist caregivers with the proper installation of baby and toddler car seats.
