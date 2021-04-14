First Alert Forecast: spring cold front to turn temps down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast accounts for the approach and passage of a decently strong spring cold front. The front will approach Wednesday and pass by Thursday.
Ahead of the front, Wednesday will have sunny to variably cloudy skies, balmy south breezes which may occasionally gust over 20 mph, and temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs. Odds for a late-day shower or thundershower will grow to a slim 10%.
As the front passes, breezes will shift to west and north by Thursday morning and afternoon, respectively. Variably or mostly cloudy skies will deliver 40% odds for a beneficial shower or thundershower Wednesday night and a similar chance for leftover rain Thursday.
Catch details like this, plus that post-frontal downturn in temperatures (some 40s show up!) in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, any time you like and for any location you choose, extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!
