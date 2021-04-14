First Alert Forecast: spring cold front brings cooler temperatures, modest rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late on this Wednesday and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast accounts for the approach and passage of a decently strong spring cold front. The front will approach Wednesday evening and pass by Thursday.
Ahead of the front, expect variably cloudy skies, balmy south breezes which may occasionally gust over 20 mph, and temperatures falling to only the middle and lower 60s. Odds for a spotty shower or thundershower will grow from a slim 10% to a modest 40% by daybreak.
As the front passes, breezes will shift to west and north by Thursday morning and afternoon, respectively. Highs will top out in the cooler middle 70s.
As the front passes, breezes will shift to west and north by Thursday morning and afternoon, respectively. Highs will top out in the cooler middle 70s.
