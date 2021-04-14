CFPUA board approves new SDCs fees for 2022

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority Board on Wednesday voted to adopt new water and sewer system development charges (SDCs) for the fiscal year beginning on July 1.
The Fiscal Year 2022 SDCs will be $2,120 for water and $2,180 for sewer.
SDCs are one-time charges paid at the time a property is first connected to CFPUA water and sewer services, typically by builders.
CFPUA says the SDCs do not impact water and sewer rates paid by customers.
