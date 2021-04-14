Belville seeking public’s input on Brunswick Riverwalk Park expansion, downtown development

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Belville is seeking public input as it prepares its plan to expand Brunswick Riverwalk Park and develop the future downtown Belville area on the Brunswick River.
The town has created the Belville Vision 2030 Plan to identify priorities for the park expansion and future downtown development.
The Town of Belville is hosting two outdoor public input meetings:
Wednesday, April 14, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Brunswick Riverwalk Park
Thursday, April 15, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., at the future downtown development area on Main Street.
“The public is invited to drop by anytime between those hours to learn more about the project and provide input and comments about how they would like to see the Brunswick River developed in Belville,” the town stated in a news release. “The Brunswick River in Belville provides a unique opportunity to expand the Riverwalk trail to the north to US 74/76 and integrate it with other recreational components and a new riverfront mixed use development to create the new downtown Belville.”
The public also is asked to complete a survey to help the town prioritize recreational projects. The survey can be found here.
“This is a great opportunity for the residents and visitors of the Town of Belville to describe how they would like to see the Brunswick River developed. This project could include a riverwalk extension, an amphitheater, shopping, a community center, a marina, restaurants with outdoor seating space overlooking the Brunswick River, and many other amenities,” said Adrienne Harrington, founder/owner of Smart Moves Consulting and the Vision 2030 project consultant. “We look forward to hearing the preferences of the community members and will incorporate those preferences into the Vision 2030 Plan for the Brunswick River development.”
For more information on the Belville Vision 2030 Plan, click here.
