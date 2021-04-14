Belville seeking public’s input on Brunswick Riverwalk Park expansion, downtown development

“The public is invited to drop by anytime between those hours to learn more about the project and provide input and comments about how they would like to see the Brunswick River developed in Belville,” the town stated in a news release. “The Brunswick River in Belville provides a unique opportunity to expand the Riverwalk trail to the north to US 74/76 and integrate it with other recreational components and a new riverfront mixed use development to create the new downtown Belville.”