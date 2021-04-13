UNCW pauses Covid-19 vaccination clinic that used J&J shot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW officials announced Tuesday that the university is indefinitely suspending its vaccination clinic based on guidance from state and federal health authorities.
The clinic had been using the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.
Earlier this morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) both issued a statement recommending a pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six people, out of more than 6.8 million doses administered, reported rare blood clots and symptoms post-vaccination.
UNCW said, to date, it has not received any reports of similar health concerns amongst those vaccinated at the campus clinic.
