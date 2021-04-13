LIVE: State health leaders to hold briefing on pause in giving Johnson & Johnson vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is pausing the administration of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine based on the recommendation of the CDC and FDA.
NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen and NCDHHS Division of Public Health Pharmacist Amanda Fuller Moore will discuss the announcement during a news conference Tuesday, April 13.
“Our primary concern is the health and safety of all North Carolinians,” the NCDHHS stated in a news release. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are following the recommendations of the FDA and CDC and have paused the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until we learn more. The safety system in place is working as it should. If you have an appointment for Pfizer or Moderna, please go to your appointment as planned. If you have an appointment for Johnson & Johnson, your appointment will be re-scheduled.”
You can watch the news conference live here starting at 2 p.m.
